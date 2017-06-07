Bill Cosby accuser slams his upcoming sexual assault town halls

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

After Bill Cosby announced that he will be traveling the country to teach young men how to avoid being accused of sexual assault, one of his accusers appeared on CNN to give her reaction.

On Saturday morning, accuser Linda Kirkpatrick shared exactly what she thinks about the idea.

“Him having a town hall meeting on educating people about sexual assault is the same as Jeffrey Dahmer hosting a town hall meeting on the joy of cooking, neither of which I will be attending,” Kirkpatrick said, referring to the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, who was killed while in prison.

Cosby’s sexual assault trial was declared a mistrial last week after the jury was unable to reach a decision on whether or not the actor had drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in the early 2000s. Following the ruling, his spokespeople announced that he will host a series of town halls to educate people, particularly athletes and married men, on how to avoid sexual assault charges.

According to one of his spokespeople, such classes are necessary because “anything at this point can be considered sexual assault, and it’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

Prosecutors in the Constand case, in which Cosby skirted three aggravated sexual assault charges, have already announced that they will retry him. He also faces similar allegations from at least 60 other women.