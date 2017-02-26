Now Playing
Posted: March 06, 2017

Bill Paxton cause of death revealed

Bill Paxton - Through the Years

Bill Paxton cause of death revealed
The cause of death of actor Bill Paxton has been revealed. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The cause of the death of Bill Paxton has been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by celebrity gossip site TMZ, the actor had an aneurysm that led to surgery.

Actor Bill Paxton of 'Aliens,' 'Titanic' fame dead at 61

The certificate said Paxton underwent valve replacement surgery and had an aortic aneurysm repair Feb. 14.

Immediate causes of death listed on the certificate are a stroke, aortic aneurysm and bicuspid aortic valve, which is a heart defect present from birth.

The Hollywood Reporter said that Paxton's remains were cremated and interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, citing the certificate. He died at age 61 Feb. 25.

