Posted: June 05, 2017

Billy Joel postpones concert because of viral infection

FILE - In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Billy Joel performs in concert for the grand re-opening of the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Joel is postponing his concert on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in New York because of a viral infection. His spokesperson said in a statement Monday that doctors are forcing the 68-year-old singer to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden. Ticketholders for the Tuesday show will be able to see Joel on Dec. 20. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Billy Joel is postponing his Tuesday night concert in New York City because of a viral infection.

His spokesperson said in a statement Monday that doctors are forcing the 68-year-old singer to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden. Ticketholders for the Tuesday show will be able to see Joel at MSG on Dec. 20.

The statement reads: "Billy understands that this is an inconvenience for ticketholders and apologizes for re-scheduling on such short notice."

Joel has been performing shows at MSG once a month since 2014. In 2015 he set a record for most performances by a single artist at MSG.

Online: http://www.billyjoelmsg.com

