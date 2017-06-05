Billy Joel postpones concert because of viral infection

FILE - In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Billy Joel performs in concert for the grand re-opening of the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Joel is postponing his concert on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in New York because of a viral infection. His spokesperson said in a statement Monday that doctors are forcing the 68-year-old singer to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden. Ticketholders for the Tuesday show will be able to see Joel on Dec. 20. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press