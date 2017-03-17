Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

By Tricia Despres, Rare.us

Much of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romantic relationship has been under the spotlight since the two music powerhouses started dating back in 2015. But, of course, some things remain private, right? They wouldn’t actually get engaged on live television, would they? They wouldn’t share that much of their private lives with the world, would they?

Well, maybe they would.

In a video of “The Voice” outtakes, fellow coach Alicia Keys shyly asks if the two would ever consider a marriage proposal on the set.

Shelton questioned Stefani about the idea asking, “Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” She then smiled broadly and said, “That would be a dream come true.”

Well, alright then.

Of course, the discussion is probably just another piece of playful banter between the coaches, with Adam Levine often getting in on the fun and playing with Shelton's emotions. And heck, it’s all in good fun.

“I feel like when we were coming back this season, I was a little nervous,” Stefani said in a March interview with “Entertainment Tonight. “I was like, ‘This is going to be weird!’ But, you know, the show is so real. All it is is us just being there and being us. So, it’s been really fun. Obviously, any time I can be around Blake is a blessing.”

See the outtake clip at the 1:33 mark in the video below.