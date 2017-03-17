Now Playing
Posted: March 17, 2017

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert to play CMA Fest

FILE - In this April 30, 2016, file photo, Miranda Lambert performs during the 2016 iHeartRadio Country Festival in Austin, Texas. Lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and more are performing at this year’s CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. The Country Music Association on Friday, March 17, 2017, announced the lineup for concerts at Nissan Stadium on June 8-11, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Country music singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, in Houston. Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and more are performing at this year’s CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. The Country Music Association on Friday, March 17, 2017, announced the lineup for concerts at Nissan Stadium on June 8-11, 2017.

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and more are performing at this year's CMA Music Festival in June in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Country Music Association on Friday announced the lineup for concerts at Nissan Stadium on June 8-11. Additional performers include Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett.

The festival also includes other daytime outdoor stages throughout the city, with dozens more artists scheduled to perform. Tickets are on sale now. Funds generated from the festival benefit music education.

