Posted: June 17, 2017

Blondie's Debbie Harry reigns over NYC's Mermaid Parade

Parade participants hug at the end of the route Saturday, June 17, 2017, during the 35th Annual Mermaid Parade in New York's Coney Island. The parade started on West 21st Street and Surf Avenue and ended on the boardwalk. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)
Parade participants hug at the end of the route Saturday, June 17, 2017, during the 35th Annual Mermaid Parade in New York's Coney Island. The parade started on West 21st Street and Surf Avenue and ended on the boardwalk. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

Blondie's Debbie Harry reigns over NYC's Mermaid Parade
The 35th Annual Mermaid Parade passes Stillway Ave., Saturday, June 17, 2017, in New York's Coney Island. Thousands lined the streets in rain to take part in the annual parade.
Blondie's Debbie Harry reigns over NYC's Mermaid Parade
Parade Grand Marshall Deborah Harry cheers with the crowd on Saturday, June 17, 2017, during the 35th Annual Mermaid Parade, in New York's Coney Island.
Blondie's Debbie Harry reigns over NYC's Mermaid Parade
Members of the NYPD hold back members of the crowd Saturday, June 17, 2017, during the 35th Annual Mermaid Parade, Saturday, June 17, 2016, in New York's Coney Island.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of the new wave band Blondie reigned over a waterlogged edition of New York City's zany Mermaid Parade.

The rockers known for songs like "Rapture" and "Heart of Glass" were Mermaid Queen and King Neptune at Saturday's parade at Coney Island. Crowds cheered as they were wheeled along the parade route in a wicker chair.

Drenching rain greeted the parade-goers dressed as mermaids, fish and other aquatic creatures. The downpour let up by the end of the festivities.

One group in red costumes carried a banner that said "The Handmermaids of Gillead." The reference was to the Hulu series and Margaret Atwood book "The Handmaid's Tale."

The Mermaid Parade was founded in 1983 and draws hundreds of thousands of revelers to the beach each year.

