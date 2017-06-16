Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 16, 2017

Bob Seger catalog now available for streaming

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, singer Bob Seger poses for a portrait in a Capitol Records studio in Los Angeles. The 72-year-old singer announced Friday, June 16. 2017 that 12 of his albums would be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms. Ten of the Seger albums are also available for digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut,
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, singer Bob Seger poses for a portrait in a Capitol Records studio in Los Angeles. The 72-year-old singer announced Friday, June 16. 2017 that 12 of his albums would be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms. Ten of the Seger albums are also available for digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man." His albums will also stream on iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK —

Bob Seger is finally letting you stream his music.

The 72-year-old singer announced Friday that 12 of his albums would be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms.

Ten of the Seger albums are also available for digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man." His albums will also stream on iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio.

Seger was one of the few artists who would not allow his music to be streamed. It wasn't immediately known what led to the change.

Seger, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, announced this month that his Runaway Train tour will begin Aug. 24 in Toledo, Ohio.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation