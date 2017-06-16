Bob Seger catalog now available for streaming

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, singer Bob Seger poses for a portrait in a Capitol Records studio in Los Angeles. The 72-year-old singer announced Friday, June 16. 2017 that 12 of his albums would be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms. Ten of the Seger albums are also available for digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man." His albums will also stream on iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

