Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 07, 2017

Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg to appear at Songwriters Hall

Comments
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Usher performs with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue in New Orleans. Usher will attend the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame event inducting Jay Z and Berry Gordy on June 15 in New York. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Usher performs with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue in New Orleans. Usher will attend the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame event inducting Jay Z and Berry Gordy on June 15 in New York. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg to appear at Songwriters Hall
FILE - In this June 5, 2017 file photo, Jon Bon Jovi poses in the press room at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg and Usher are set to attend the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame event on June 15 inducting Jay Z and Berry Gordy in New York.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Jon Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg and Usher are set to attend the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame event inducting Jay Z, Berry Gordy and others.

The Songwriters Hall announced Thursday that Irving Azoff, Benny Blanco, Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff also will appear June 15 at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel.

The organization previously announced that Max Martin, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Chicago's Robert Lamm and James Pankow will be inducted this year. Jay Z will be the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall.

Ed Sheeran will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, and Pitbull will earn the Global Ambassador Award at the gala and awards ceremony.

Others set to appear include Johnny Gill, Pat Monahan, Kelli O'Hara and Cassandra Wilson.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation