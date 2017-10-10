Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 10, 2017

Book in January to mark 1-year anniversary of Women's March

Comments
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Actress America Ferrera speaks to the crowd during the women's march rally, in Washington. Ferrera, Roxane Gay and Jill Soloway are among those contributing essays to a book marking the one-year anniversary of January’s Women’s March. Dey Street, an imprint of William Morrow, told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that “Together We Rise” will come out Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Actress America Ferrera speaks to the crowd during the women's march rally, in Washington. Ferrera, Roxane Gay and Jill Soloway are among those contributing essays to a book marking the one-year anniversary of January’s Women’s March. Dey Street, an imprint of William Morrow, told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that “Together We Rise” will come out Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

America Ferrera, Roxane Gay and Jill Soloway are among those contributing essays to a book marking the one-year anniversary of January's Women's March.

Dey Street, an imprint of William Morrow, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "Together We Rise" will come out Jan. 16. Billed as "the definitive oral and visual chronicle" of the nationwide demonstrations held the weekend after President Donald Trump's inauguration, the illustrated book is a collaboration between the Women's March organizers and Conde Nast. Writings by New Yorker editor David Remnick, Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth and others also will be included.

March organizers plan to donate proceeds to three grassroots, women-led organizations: The Gathering for Justice, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and Indigenous Women Rise.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation