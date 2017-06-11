Box office top 20: 'Wonder Woman' stays strong

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman." “Wonder Woman” wrapped up Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

In this image released by Universal Pictures, Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, 'The Mummy.'

The audience for "Wonder Woman" slid less in the film's second week than any superhero film in more than a decade, leaving the acclaimed Warner Bros. release no. 1 for the second week.

"Wonder Woman" sold $58.5 million in tickets over the weekend in North America, according to final box-office figures Monday. Even in its second weekend, "Wonder Woman" thumped the newly released, terribly reviewed "The Mummy," which debuted poorly with $31.7 million.

The Tom Cruise-led "Mummy" launches Universal's "Dark Universe," the studio's big-budget gambit for a Marvel-like franchise of monster movies.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $58,520,672, 4,165 locations, $14,051 average, $206,343,175, 2 Weeks.

2. "The Mummy," Universal, $31,668,375, 4,035 locations, $7,848 average, $31,668,375, 1 Week.

3. "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," 20th Century Fox, $12,180,704, 3,529 locations, $3,452 average, $44,443,216, 2 Weeks.

4. "Pirates Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," Disney, $10,704,103, 3,679 locations, $2,910 average, $135,830,397, 3 Weeks.

5. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Disney, $6,312,367, 2,911 locations, $2,168 average, $366,431,539, 6 Weeks.

6. "It Comes At Night," A24, $5,988,370, 2,533 locations, $2,364 average, $5,988,370, 1 Week.

7. "Baywatch," Paramount, $4,648,207, 2,832 locations, $1,641 average, $51,113,342, 3 Weeks.

8. "Megan Leavey," Bleecker Street, $3,810,867, 1,956 locations, $1,948 average, $3,810,867, 1 Week.

9. "Alien: Covenant," 20th Century Fox, $1,796,579, 1,814 locations, $990 average, $71,208,791, 4 Weeks.

10. "Everything, Everything," Warner Bros., $1,627,295, 1,546 locations, $1,053 average, $31,739,247, 4 Weeks.

11. "My Cousin Rachel," Fox Searchlight, $968,506, 523 locations, $1,852 average, $968,506, 1 Week.

12. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul," 20th Century Fox, $656,843, 897 locations, $732 average, $19,379,101, 4 Weeks.

13. "The Boss Baby," 20th Century Fox, $512,445, 432 locations, $1,186 average, $171,823,971, 11 Weeks.

14. "Snatched," 20th Century Fox, $491,644, 651 locations, $755 average, $45,017,475, 5 Weeks.

15. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," Warner Bros., $455,744, 422 locations, $1,080 average, $38,216,307, 5 Weeks.

16. "The Fate Of The Furious," Universal, $442,770, 389 locations, $1,138 average, $224,507,635, 9 Weeks.

17. "Paris Can Wait," Sony Pictures Classics, $436,424, 176 locations, $2,480 average, $2,271,700, 5 Weeks.

18. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $377,898, 316 locations, $1,196 average, $502,868,344, 13 Weeks.

19. "3 Idiotas," Lionsgate, $240,930, 349 locations, $690 average, $1,051,560, 2 Weeks.

20. "Churchill," Cohen Media Group, $200,641, 187 locations, $1,073 average, $798,500, 2 Weeks.