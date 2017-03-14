ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 13: Britney Spears enjoys a family outing with Jayden Federline and Maddie Aldridge at Planet Hollywood Disney Springs on March 13, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Observatory)

A month after being injured in an ATV accident, singer Britney Spears' niece, Maddie Aldridge, continues to recover and is getting some family bonding time with her aunt and cousins.

Billboard reported that Maddie, along with her mother, singer Jamie Lynn Spears, and step dad Jamie Watson, attended the grand opening of Planet Hollywood Disney Springs restaurant in Orlando, Florida, Monday.

Maddie was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Feb. 5, when she was underwater for about two minutes on her family's Kentwood, Louisiana, property. Five days later, she left the hospital and returned home.

"We are truly blessed," Jamie Lynn Spears said at the time of her daughter's hospital release.

People reported that the family posed for photos with Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl before dining at the restaurant and enjoying massive milkshakes. Jamie Lynn Spears said that Maddie is doing "great."

Maddie's grandmother, Lynne Spears, was also with the family, along with Lexie, 5, daughter to the Spears' sister's older brother, Bryan Spears.

The entire group wore matching T-shirts, each with their name across them.

While in Orlando, the family spent time at Disney World.

Britney Spears shared moments from the trip on her Instagram page, and Jamie Lynn Spears shared a photo of her posing with Maddie and Watson in front of Disney World's Cinderella castle.

Great day with the famThanks @planethollywoodintl!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT