Brooklyn Museum highlights Georgia O'Keeffe as style icon

In this March 16, 2017 photo, a visitor to the Brooklyn Museum in New York walks past a display of black wool suits worn by American artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Exhibit coordinator Lisa Small said O'Keeffe's "distinctive" clothing style symbolized her lifelong commitment to minimalism. O'Keeffe died in 1986 at age 98. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

View Larger In this March 16, 2017 photo, white linen blouses worn by American artist Georgia O'Keeffe are exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. Guest curator Wanda Corn concludes that O'Keeffe, who made many of her clothes, also was an artist 'in her homemaking and self-fashioning.'

View Larger In this March 16, 2017 photo, a woman walks by a kimono-style coat, right, worn by artist Georgia O'Keeffe, now on exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. The show 'Georgia O'Keeffe: Living Modern' highlights her role as a style icon.

View Larger In this March 16, 2017 photo, visitors to the Brooklyn Museum in New York look at an exhibit of work by Georgia O'Keeffe. The 1935 painting 'Ram's Head: White Hollyhock-Hills' hangs on the left. The American artist died in 1986.

View Larger In this March 16, 2017 photo, visitors to the Brooklyn Museum in New York look at tunics worn by artist Georgia O'Keeffe. The exhibit, 'Georgia O'Keeffe: Living Modern' highlights her role as a style icon.