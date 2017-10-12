Now Playing
Posted: October 12, 2017

Bruno Mars leads American Music Awards nominees with 8

FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs
FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mars is the top nominee with eight nods at the American Music Awards, while The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all earned five nominations each. The show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Bruno Mars is the top nominee with eight nods at the American Music Awards, while The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all earned five nominations apiece.

The nominations were announced Thursday for the fan-voted American Music Awards, with an all-male lineup for the top prize of artist of the year. Mars will compete against The Chainsmokers, Drake, Lamar and Sheeran.

Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi received four nominations each, including favorite pop/rock song for their hit collaboration, "Despacito." Keith Urban leads country artists with three nominations.

The show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

