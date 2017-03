Butterbeer ice cream hitting shelves for Harry Potter fans

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2011. file photo, fans dress up as students from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry make a butterbeer toast as Universal Parks & Resorts announces the Harry Potter attraction is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Calif. Pennsylvania's Yuengling's Ice Cream launched a butterbeer flavored ice cream on March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond, File)

The Associated Press

A Pennsylvania ice cream maker is courting Harry Potter fans with a new flavor based on Hogwarts' favorite drink, "butterbeer."

Yuengling's Ice Cream notes that J.K. Rowling once described butterbeer as tasting "a little bit like less sickly butterscotch." With that in mind, Yuengling's says the new butterbeer variety combines buttercream and butterscotch ice cream. Yuengling's says "the result is magical decadence that will transport you to another place and time."

President David Yuengling says the company hopes it made Rowling proud with the flavor.

Butterbeer may be a good fit for Yuengling's. The ice cream company began as an offshoot of the well-known Pennsylvania brewery during the prohibition years. It's now a separate company.