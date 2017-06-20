Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 20, 2017

Carla Fendi, philanthropist and fashion force, dies at 79

Comments
FILE - In this, Oct. 20, 2014 file photo Carla Fendi arrives at the inauguration of architect Frank Gehry's latest creation, the Louis Vuitton Foundation art museum and cultural center in Paris. Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, June 19, 2017, at the age of 79, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)
FILE - In this, Oct. 20, 2014 file photo Carla Fendi arrives at the inauguration of architect Frank Gehry's latest creation, the Louis Vuitton Foundation art museum and cultural center in Paris. Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, June 19, 2017, at the age of 79, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

Related

View Larger
Carla Fendi, philanthropist and fashion force, dies at 79
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011 file photo Carla Fendi arrives at her company fashion show in Milan, Italy. Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, June 19, 2017, at the age of 79, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions.
View Larger
Carla Fendi, philanthropist and fashion force, dies at 79
FILE - In this , Saturday, Dec. 16, 2000 file photo Italian fashion stylist Carla Fendi kisses Pope John Paul II's hand during a general audience at the Vatican. Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, June 19, 2017, at the age of 79, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions.

The Associated Press

MILAN —

Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. She was 79.

The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi's death Monday, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions.

The sisters opened the first Fendi store in Rome's historic center in 1964, and a year later hired a young designer named Karl Lagerfeld who helped catapult the Italian brand into global fame, with a focus on designing luxury furs.

Each sister had her role, and Carla Fendi, as Fendi president, was the family business' public face until they sold to the French luxury group LVMH in 1999. She was honorary president until her death.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation