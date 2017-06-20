Carla Fendi, philanthropist and fashion force, dies at 79

FILE - In this, Oct. 20, 2014 file photo Carla Fendi arrives at the inauguration of architect Frank Gehry's latest creation, the Louis Vuitton Foundation art museum and cultural center in Paris. Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, June 19, 2017, at the age of 79, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011 file photo Carla Fendi arrives at her company fashion show in Milan, Italy. Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, June 19, 2017, at the age of 79, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions. View Larger FILE - In this , Saturday, Dec. 16, 2000 file photo Italian fashion stylist Carla Fendi kisses Pope John Paul II's hand during a general audience at the Vatican. Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, June 19, 2017, at the age of 79, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions.

The Associated Press