'Cars 3' characters rev up for cross-country tour

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, a vehicle based on the Lightning McQueen animated character from the Disney Pixar "Cars" franchise is unveiled during a news conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. A life-size replica of the “Cars” character and his pals Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm are revving up for a 27 city tour across the United States in advance of the June 16 release of “Cars 3.” The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday that the Road to the Races tour kicks off Thursday at Walt Disney World. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Associated Press