Cash Me Ousside Girl Postpones Tour For An Unbelievable Reason!

By Bryan Carstensen

Cash Me Outside Girl has postponed her summer tour! Say it isn't SOOOO....!!!

Danielle was supposed to be at Revolution Live next month and do a lip sync/Q&A/roasting of audience members... but ......

The reason behind the POSTPONEMENT is absolutely the best thing I've heard all week:

Her manager released a statement saying:

"Due to an overwhelming response, we decided to look at larger venues and reschedule the events to better suit her growing audience as well as some significant professional developments."

She stood to make $100,00 for her TWO scheduled dates... but now I guess people will have to wait for her to headline at the AAA!

Cashing in on NOTHINGNESS, HOW BOW DAH!?