Cavaliers’ star LeBron James embraces the bald look
Bruce Yeung/NBAE/Getty Images
LeBron James' hairline is now a thing of the past.
By
Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LeBron James, smarting after the Cleveland Cavaliers were beaten in the NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors, has decided to take on a new look.
>> Read more trending news
King James, who has been compared to Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, took on MJ’s bald-headed look, showing off his shaved head on his Instagram account. James’ hairline has been receding for years, so he decided to take action,
USA Today reported.
James is also back in the gym, hoping that his work ethic will pay off with the NBA title the Cavaliers were unable to defend this season.
