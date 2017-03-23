CBS renewing 18 series for fall, including 5 freshman shows

In this image released by CBS, Mayim Bialik, from left, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco appear in a scene from "The Big Bang Theory." CBS says it’s bringing back 18 of its current series for the 2017-2018 season. Returning scripted shows include “The Big Bang Theory,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Life in Pieces,” “Madam Secretary,” “Mom,” “Scorpion” and all three editions of “NCIS” _ Los Angeles, New Orleans and the original. (Darren Michaels/CBs via AP)

The Associated Press