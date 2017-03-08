Celebrity Chef Michael Symon to open restaurant

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2012 file photo, Michael Symon holds his Porky Burgers during the Burger Bash at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach, Fla. Celebrity Chef and cookbook author Symon plans to open a restaurant at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this spring. The Bar Symon restaurant planned for the airport is expected to open in April 2017. (AP photo/Jeffrey M. Boan, File)

The Associated Press