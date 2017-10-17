Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 17, 2017

Celebrity-named seal pups rehabilitated, set free on beach

Comments
In this 2017 photo provided by the National Marine Life Center, a seal pup named
In this 2017 photo provided by the National Marine Life Center, a seal pup named "Giseal Bündchen” is treated at the facility on Cape Cod, Mass. Giseal, along with another celebrity-named harbor seal pup, was set free on a Massachusetts beach on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Andrea Spence/National Marine Life Center via AP)

Related

View Larger
Celebrity-named seal pups rehabilitated, set free on beach
In this undated photo provided by the National Marine Life Center, a seal pup named “Sealonardo DiCaprio” is treated at the facility on Cape Cod, Mass. Sealonardo, along with another celebrity-named harbor seal pup, was set free on a Massachusetts beach on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

The Associated Press

SANDWICH, Mass. —

Two celebrity-named harbor seal pups rescued in Maine earlier this year have been rehabilitated and set free on a Massachusetts beach.

"Giseal Bündchen" and "Sealonardo DiCaprio' were released Tuesday on Scusset Beach on Cape Cod by workers at the nonprofit National Marine Life Center. Video shows the seals make their way toward the water after being set free from their cages.

Giseal, named after supermodel Gisele Bündchen, was taken to the rehabilitation center on Buzzards Bay after it was found abandoned by its mother on Chebaugue Island, Maine, in June. Sealonardo, named after Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, also was rescued in Maine, on Great Spruce Head Island, in May.

The pups were taught to swim and eat fish.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation