Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET/Getty Images for BET

Rapper Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards show was taped live Friday at The Fillmore Miami Beach, but is airing Tuesday. Cardi B, Migos, and host DJ Khaled are among the nominees expected to perform when the show airs.

Here’s where and how to watch and what to expect on the show.

What channel: BET

What time: The show airs at 8 p.m. EDT.

Where is it: The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida.

Who is hosting: DJ Khaled, who is also nominated, will perform at and host the show.

Livestream: The awards show can be streamed live as it airs on television at BET.com. Users will need to have cable or satellite accounts to watch.

Performers: Host DJ Khaled will perform. Other performers include Cardi B, Flo Rida, Gucci Mane, Migos, Plies, Luke Campbell, Trina, T Pain, Trick Daddy, Playboi Carti and Yo Gotti. Eminem is free styling at the show during a pre-taped cypher segment.

Nominees: DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, DJ Mustard and Jay-Z are among the nominees. Luther Campbell will be honored with the I Am Hip Hop award. A full list of the nominees can be found at the BET Hip Hop Awards website.