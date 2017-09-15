Actor Harry Dean Stanton dead at 91, agent says

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Harry Dean Stanton in 2014. The actor died at age 91 in Los Angeles.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Harry Dean Stanton, a character actor known for his roles in “Godfather II,” “Alien,” “Pretty In Pink” and others, has died. His agent, John S. Kelly, confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

Stanton died at age 91 Friday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Variety reported that the actor died of natural causes. His latest film, “Lucky,” is set for release on Sept. 29.

Former co-stars and others have begun expressing condolences on Twitter.