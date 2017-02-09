Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Actor Jason Statham and Model Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley attend "The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Jason Statham officially became parents on Saturday, and just announced the news on social media.

>> Read more trending news

“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th,” Huntington-Whiteley wrote on a Tuesday Instagram post alongside a sweet photo of her newborn holding her fingers.

Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham - 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️ A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Huntington-Whiteley announced her pregnancy in February with a photo of herself in a bikini with her baby bump on full display.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham,” she wrote.

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

According to E! News, Huntington-Whiteley was joined by 40 to 50 close friends and family members at her baby shower on May 20.

“Everyone was really chill, and the spotlight was Rosie,” a source told the entertainment site, adding that she looked “flawless” at the party.

The couple kept things private ahead of their son’s birth and most recently appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of Statham’s film “The Fate of the Furious.”

Statham and Huntington-Whiteley have been dating since 2011 and became engaged in 2016.

