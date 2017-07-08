Now Playing
Posted: July 08, 2017

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested on public drunkenness charges in Georgia

FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, actor Shia LaBeouf is escorted by court officers as he leaves Manhattan Criminal court in New York. LaBeouf has received stitches to his head and hand after suffering an injury on the North Dakota set of the film American Honey. A publicist for LaBeouf said on Wednesday, June 24, the actors injuries were minimal. The accident occurred Tuesday evening for a scene in which the actor was to put his head through a glass window. LaBeouf was treated at a local hospital for a laceration to his head and hand. Hes to return to shooting Thursday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File )
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, actor Shia LaBeouf is escorted by court officers as he leaves Manhattan Criminal court in New York. LaBeouf has received stitches to his head and hand after suffering an injury on the North Dakota set of the film American Honey. A publicist for LaBeouf said on Wednesday, June 24, the actors injuries were minimal. The accident occurred Tuesday evening for a scene in which the actor was to put his head through a glass window. LaBeouf was treated at a local hospital for a laceration to his head and hand. Hes to return to shooting Thursday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File )

By Rosalind Bentley

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SAVANNAH, Ga. —

Once again, actor Shia LaBeouf had been arrested on charges of public drunkenness, this time in Georgia.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking log, LaBeouf, 31, was arrested at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department. The circumstances of his arrest were unclear late Saturday morning, but in addition to being charged with public drunkenness, he was also charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction. His bail was set at $7,000.

LaBeouf is in the Savannah area filming a movie, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” also starring Dakota Johnson.

The actor has been arrested before for drunken behavior, in New York three years ago and in California for drunken driving in 2008, according to TMZ.

