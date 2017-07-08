FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, actor Shia LaBeouf is escorted by court officers as he leaves Manhattan Criminal court in New York. LaBeouf has received stitches to his head and hand after suffering an injury on the North Dakota set of the film American Honey. A publicist for LaBeouf said on Wednesday, June 24, the actors injuries were minimal. The accident occurred Tuesday evening for a scene in which the actor was to put his head through a glass window. LaBeouf was treated at a local hospital for a laceration to his head and hand. Hes to return to shooting Thursday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File )

By Rosalind Bentley

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution