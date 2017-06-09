Actress Glenne Headly dies at 63

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 08: Actress Glenne Headly attends a reunion for 'Two Days In The Valley' at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

Actress Glenne Headly, best known for her roles in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Dick Tracy,” has died. She was 63 years old.

In her 30-plus years in Hollywood, Headly appeared in some of the most memorable films of the era. She also had roles in “Sgt. Bilko,” “ER,” HBO’s “The Night Of” and Disney’s “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” opposite Lindsay Lohan. She was in the midst of filming a half-hour comedy with actor Ed Begley Jr. set to appear on Hulu.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” a spokesman for Headly told People magazine. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

As news of Headly’s death spread, some of her colleagues remembered her life and career on social media.