Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed Thursday in a social media post that she has breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer,” she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Today, I’m the one.”

The Emmy Award winning actress, best known for her roles in “Saturday Night Live,” “Seinfeld” and “Veep,” pushed for universal healthcare in her statement, which she signed “Julia.”

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” she wrote. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Since 2012, Louis-Dreyfus has starred as Selina Meyer in the HBO political comedy "Veep." She won her sixth Emmy for her performance in the series earlier this month, setting a record for the most wins by an actor or actress in a single role on the same show.

The series's seventh season, set to air next year, is scheduled to be its last.