Adele brings cake to Grenfell Tower firefighters in London 

Adele made a surprise visit to some of the firefighters who worked to battle the fire at the Grenfell Tower high rise in London last week.

The fire killed at least 30 people when it breakout early Wednesday.

BBC News reported that Rob Petty, a fireman at Chelsea Fire Station, shared photos on Facebook of the singer posing with some of his colleagues on Monday.

“Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle,” he captioned the photos.

“She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us, so we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said, ‘Hi, I'm Adele.’ Everyone was so shocked,” station manager Ben King said in a statement, according to CNN. “She came in, came up to the mess and had a cup of tea with the watch and then she joined us for the minute’s silence.”

On Wednesday, Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, were seen at the tower supporting those affected by the blaze.

“We have had so much support for the local community and we cannot thank everyone enough,” King said.