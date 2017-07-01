Now Playing
Posted: July 01, 2017

Adele cancels final 2 shows, blames damaged vocal cords

Grammy Award-winning singer Adele said she was forced to cancel her final two shows this weekend because of damaged vocal cords.
Graham Denholm/Getty Images
Grammy Award-winning singer Adele said she was forced to cancel her final two shows this weekend because of damaged vocal cords.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON —

Citing “damaged vocal cords,” singer Adele said she was forced to cancel two sold-out weekend shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, CNN reported.

In a tweet Friday night, the Grammy Award winner said she was heartbroken, but “simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way.”

Adele said doctors advised her not to perform.

“To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” she tweeted.

Earlier this week, Adele told her fans in an Instagram post that her current “Live” tour could be her last.

“I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again, and so I want my last time to be at home,” she wrote.

