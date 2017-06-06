Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Lawyer Amal Clooney (L) and actor George Clooney attend a screening of 'Money Monster' at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amal and George Clooney welcomed twins on Tuesday, “Entertainment Tonight” reported.

The 56-year-old actor and his 39-year-old lawyer wife of nearly three years welcomed a boy a one girl.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” George Clooney’s representative said in a statement. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

The Clooneys announced that they were expecting twins in February.

“It’s going to be an adventure,” George Clooney said of fatherhood in an interview earlier this year.

In a separate interview, the “Oceans 11” actor said he’s prepared for fatherhood.

“I know swaddling. I know what I’m in for,” he said.

The Clooneys became engaged in April 2014 and wed in Venice, Italy, that same year.

Ella and Alexander are the couple’s first children.