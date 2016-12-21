Fernando Leon

America's Got Talent Live! : The All Stars Tour logo captured on the big screen onstage during opening night on October 6, 2015 in Salina, Kansas. A contestant on the new season, Brandon Rogers, has died in a car crash, before getting the chance to see his performance episode air.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“America’s Got Talent” contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers was killed in a car crash in Maryland over the weekend, just weeks before his performance on the show was scheduled to air, according to an emotional post from his brother Danni Rogers on Instagram.

>> Read more trending news

“I lost my best friend,” Rogers said.

A post shared by Danni Rogers (@dannirogers) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

A post shared by BoyzIIMen (@boyziimen) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:00pm PST

Rogers, 29, had just finished medical school last year, but was beginning to make a name for himself as an aspiring singer after an Instragram post of him singing Boyz II Men’s hit “On Bended Knee” caught the attention of the R&B group and others.

The group even invited Rogers to perform with them in January at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Dr. Brandon Rogers in a car accident,” the group posted on Facebook.

“Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer! Gone too young and gone too soon,” Boyz II Men members said.

“Even for the little time we knew you, you will be sorely missed,” they said.

There’s no word when Rogers’ “America’s Got Talent” episode will air.