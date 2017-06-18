Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 18, 2017

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, 10 years after Smith’s tragic death

Comments
Dannielynn Birkhead and her father, Larry Birkhead, are pictured here in 2015 at the  141st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. The daughter of celebrity model Anna Nicole Smith is 10 now and has even modeled for Guess, like her mother did.
Tasos Katopodis
Dannielynn Birkhead and her father, Larry Birkhead, are pictured here in 2015 at the  141st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. The daughter of celebrity model Anna Nicole Smith is 10 now and has even modeled for Guess, like her mother did.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

It’s been 10 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away, and the daughter she left behind has really grown up.

Smith gave birth to Dannielynn Birkhead in September 2006 before passing away just months later on Feb. 8, 2007. Dannielynn was just five months old when she lost her mother.

>> Read more trending news

In the months following, Dannielynn’s birth, Smith found herself in a difficult situation. Her partner at the time, Howard K. Stern, insisted he was the father of Smith’s baby and battled Smith’s former lover, Larry Birkhead, for custody of the baby. A paternity test was ordered, and two months after Smith’s death, the test showed Birkhead was Dannielynn’s biological father.

Birkhead, who received custody, moved Dannielynn far from the bright lights of Hollywood to live a quiet and somewhat normal life in Kentucky.

In the years since, Dannielynn has learned some things about her mother’s fame and even followed in her mother’s footsteps with her modeling debut for Guess in 2013.

Read more here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation