Ariana Grande is set to become an honorary citizen of Manchester, England, according to BBC News.

Sir Richard Leese, leader of the Manchester city council, told BBC that the singer is in line to be given the honor for raising money for the victims of the suicide bombing outside of her concert May 22.

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” Leese said.

The honor, if approved by the council, will be a new one that joins the existing “freedom of the city” award. Lee also applauded the people who have responded with “love and courage” following the attack.

“Ariana Grande exemplified this response,” Lee said. “I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian, and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official.”

The proposal is set to go before the council July 12.

After the attack, Grande hosted the One Love Manchester concert to benefit the victims. The concert, which featured musicians including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay, raised $3.5 million. Grande also visited victims in a hospital after returning to Manchester for the benefit show.