Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay says watching the show is hard

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: TV personality Rachel Lindsay poses in the press room during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

By HotTopics.TV

As fans watch ABC’s “The Bachelorette” with bated breaths, Rachel Lindsey says watching the show might be the hardest part of the entire experience for her.

Lindsey already told the world she’s engaged. So that means her fiancé is watching everything she does with the other men. Awkward? Absolutely.

“That’s the hardest part of all of this,” she told Hot Topics. “This is the first time he’s seeing it play out. He hasn’t seen me go on dates with other men.”

She said her key to success is making sure she tells him everything before he sees it on television.

“No secrets. I don’t hold back,” Lindsay said.

Couples from “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor,” couples typically don’t last. What does she think makes her relationship different from the many others that have failed?

“The odds are definitely against us. I try not to compare myself to other ‘Bachelor’ or ‘Bachelorette’ relationships just because I could go down a rabbit’s hole doing that,” she told Hot Topics host Heather Catlin. “We have a different relationship, so I think that’s what will set us apart. We’re just different. I think if we focus on each other and keep the lines of communication open then we can move forward and have what we want at the end of this. Marriage, family -- that’s the goal.”

