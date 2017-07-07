Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Ben Affleck is reportedly dating 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus months after filing for divorce from Jennifer Gardner.

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Ben Affleck is reportedly getting back into the dating pool just three months after filing for divorce from Jennifer Garner.

According to E! News, he and “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus are still “in the early stages” of their relationship. However, they reportedly spent four nights together in London last week and were spotted together in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“It’s more than a summer fling,” the insider shared. “They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow.”

Affleck and Garner filed for divorce in April, nearly two years after announcing their separation. They were married for 10 years, and have so far remained amicable, having filed for joint legal and physical custody of their children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. UsWeekly reported that the family recently took a trip to the Bahamas together.

Neither Affleck nor Shookus has publicly confirmed their relationship.