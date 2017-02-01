Al Bello/Getty Images

Beyonce and Jay-Z are pictured here in Las Vegas in November of 2015. The couple have welcomed twins into their family. Beyonce’s father confirmed the birth on Father’s Day.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce’s father Matthew Knowles has confirmed the singer and her husband, hip hop mogul Jay Z, are the proud parents of twins.

“Happy Birthday to the twins! Love Granddad,” Knowles said on Twitter Sunday.

It’s the first public confirmation that, in fact, Beyonce has delivered the twins.

Rampant speculation and anonymous sources last week claimed the singer had gone into labor at a Los Angeles hospital where the twins were reportedly born.

TMZ is reporting that doctors kept the twins, a boy and a girl, hospitalized for a week over an undisclosed condition after their birth last Monday.

The tabloid, citing unnamed sources, reported the babies were suffering from a “minor issue.”

The superstar entertainer announced in an Instagram post in February that she and Jay Z were enlarging the family, “growing by two,” she said at the time. The couple already has one daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy.