Beyonce, Jay-Z hosting hurricane benefit concert, report says

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce continues to give back to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

According to Us Weekly, the singer and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, are headlining a benefit concert for those affected by both hurricanes. The concert will reportedly be in New York.

Last week, Beyonce participated in Hand in Hand, a telethon benefiting survivors of Hurricane Harvey that was telecast across multiple networks Sept. 12.

Before then, the singer returned to her hometown of Houston with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, daughter Blue Ivy, and friend and former Destiny’s Child member, singer Michelle Williams. The trip was part of a relief effort with her BeyGood Foundation. Beyonce sponsored a luncheon and served survivors with her family.

Us Weekly reported that several artists from Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, are set to join the couple at the Barclay’s Center.

The benefit concert is set for Oct. 17 at Barclays Center.