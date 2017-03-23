Beyoncé video calls teen with cancer

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip Hop Artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

Beyoncé, who recently surprised fans by announcing that she is expecting twins, is gaining attention again for connecting with a fan in a special way.

>> Read more trending news

The singer surprised a teen battling rare form of cancer with a video call on Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported.

Ebony Banks, a high school student from Texas whose cancer has reached Stage 4, dreamed of meeting the superstar. Her friends started the hashtag #EbobMeetsBeyonce to get her attention, the Daily News reported.

Their plan worked.

"It was like wow, it really happened," Shanya McKnight, Ebony’s friend, told KHOU. "We actually got her attention."

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/OUVJaLUNJo — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

Beyoncé called the teen while she was in the hospital to say, “I love you,” according to KHOU.

Read more at the New York Daily News and KHOU.