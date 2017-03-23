Now Playing
Posted: March 23, 2017

Beyoncé video calls teen with cancer

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

Beyoncé, who recently surprised fans by announcing that she is expecting twins, is gaining attention again for connecting with a fan in a special way.  

The singer  surprised a teen battling rare form of cancer with a video call on Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported

Ebony Banks, a high school student from Texas whose cancer has reached Stage 4, dreamed of meeting the superstar. Her friends started the hashtag #EbobMeetsBeyonce to get her attention, the Daily News reported. 

Their plan worked. 

"It was like wow, it really happened," Shanya McKnight, Ebony’s friend, told KHOU. "We actually got her attention."

Beyoncé called the teen while she was in the hospital to say, “I love you,” according to KHOU.

Read more at the New York Daily News and KHOU.

