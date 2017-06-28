Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for GLAAD

Actor Johnny Galecki, a star of TV’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ has lost his ranch home to a California wildfire. He’s pictured here at the the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Dinner and Show on April 12, 2014 in Los Angeles.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Johnny Galecki, star of the TV series “Big Bang Theory,” has lost his large ranch home to a California wildfire burning in San Luis Obispo, about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The actor was not at the home at the time of the fire Monday night and is fine, Variety reported.

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile,” Galecki said in a statement to TMZ.

The fire, which is about 60 percent contained, has burned more than 1,600 acres and forced dozens of evacuations.