Billy Joel, Alexis Roderick expecting second baby

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel are expecting their second child together.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Billy Joel and his wife of two years, Alexis Roderick, are expecting their second child together.

Joel, 68, said his wife is due next month during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.

“This one is pretty good,” he said of his 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

The couple welcomed Della Rose in August 2015, a little more than a month after their secret wedding at Joel’s Long Island estate. The Los Angeles Times reported that two had been dating since 2009. Joel had been married three times before.

A representative for Joel confirmed to E! News that Roderick, 35, is due in November.

Joel is also father to 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.