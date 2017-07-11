Blac Chyna sues Kardashian-Jenner family for damaging her career

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Blac Chyna has reportedly filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the entire Kardashian family.

People reported that, in the filing, Chyna, 29, whose real name is Angela White, claims she has suffered “significant damages” because of photos posted online by her former fiance, Rob Kardashian.

>> Read more trending news

In July, Kardashian went on an Instagram rant -- that later moved to Twitter -- and claimed Chyna cheated on him, used him for money and abused alcohol and drugs. During that rant, he also posted nude photos of his ex-fiance. The two are parents to 11-month-old Dream Renée Kardashian. Their relationship was chronicled on the first season of their E! reality TV show “Rob & Chyna.”

﻿Related: Rob Kardashian accuses Blac Chyna of cheating on him, using him for money on Instagram ﻿

According to a KNBC report, the suit alleges assault, battery, domestic violence, harassment, intrusion into private affairs, false light, distribution of private materials, invasion of privacy and defamation.

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,” the suit reportedly says. “In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season.”

Related: Kardashians angry at Rob’s rant, nude photos posted of Blac Chyna

The suit alleges Rob Kardashian “immediately grabbed the phone from her hand and violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees” when Chyna tried to call Tyga, the father of her 5-year-old son, King Cairo.

In addition to Rob Kardashian, the suit also names his mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The suit says the family, described as powerful and vindictive, damaged Chyna’s career and reputation.

The Blast reported in Spetember that Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit against Chyna for assault, battery and vandalism. The suit claims Chyna attempted to strangle Rob and damaged Jenner’s home, which Rob Kardashian was renting.