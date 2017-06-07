Now Playing
Posted: June 07, 2017

‘Blackish’ actress Yara Shahidi announces she's attending Harvard University

Actress Yara Shahidi announced on Instagram that she is attending Harvard University. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fossil)
Astrid Stawiarz
Actress Yara Shahidi announced on Instagram that she is attending Harvard University. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fossil)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“Blackish” star Yara Shadidi is attending Harvard University after she takes a gap year.

The Huffington Post reported that on Tuesday the actress shared a photo on Instagram of her in a crimson Harvard hoodie.

In March, it was reported that former first lady Michelle Obama wrote a recommendation letter for Shadidi, likely to go with her Harvard application, as the former first lady is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia, will also be attending the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university after she takes a gap year.

Shadidi has previously said she intends to double major in sociology and African-American studies.

