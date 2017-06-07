Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
‘Blackish’ actress Yara Shahidi announces she's attending Harvard University
Astrid Stawiarz
Actress Yara Shahidi announced on Instagram that she is attending Harvard University. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fossil)
By
Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
“Blackish” star Yara Shadidi is attending Harvard University after she takes a gap year.
The Huffington Post reported that on Tuesday the actress shared a photo on Instagram of her in a crimson Harvard hoodie.
>> Read more trending news
In March, it was reported that former first lady Michelle Obama wrote a recommendation letter for Shadidi, likely to go with her Harvard application, as the former first lady is a graduate of Harvard Law School.
Related: Michelle Obama writes actress Yara Shahidi college recommendation letter
Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia, will also be attending the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university after she takes a gap year.
Shadidi has previously said she intends to double major in sociology and African-American studies.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself