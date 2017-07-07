Kevin Winter

By Tammy Ragusa, Rare.us

If you believed everything you read, then Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would have been engaged about 3,337 times and would be expecting their 265th baby together.

But a picture doesn’t lie and in a new photo the pop star shared on her Instagram page, she and her boyfriend appear to be quite happy. The country crooner is even proving to be quite paternal with Gwen’s three sons, while still maintaining his zany personality.

This particular picture shows Gwen in the foreground, looking as glamorous as ever while, in the background, Blake and her youngest son, Apollo, seem to be having some type of dental exam.

The shirtless three-year-old is holding up a toy, while Blake seems to be ready to take a bite out of it. They seem to be having fun with each other.

Stefani included the message, “love u guys.”

Stefani has three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Blake and Stefani both worked as coaches on the the TV singing competition “The Voice,” and started dating after working together.