Brad Pitt treats Chris Cornell’s children to Universal Studios

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Brad Pitt reportedly took the late Chris Cornell's children to Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By Alex Carrigan, Rare.us

A few weeks after the passing of his friend and Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell, actor Brad Pitt has tried to help Cornell’s children however he can.

On Wednesday, Pitt and Cornell’s children Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to People.

>> Read more trending news

A source told E News that the actor “definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time. He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them.”

Related: Chris Cornell’s family won’t stop fighting the medical examiner for more information about his tragic death.

Pitt, who attended the singer’s funeral with several other of the rocker’s famous friends, was said to be “intent on making sure the kids were happy.”

“They all seemed comfortable together,” the source added, “like Brad was effectively taking their mind off of things for a few hours with a fun day at the park.”

The kids seemed to have a good time, with Christopher reportedly very excited for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction.