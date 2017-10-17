Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Actress Carrie Fisher once sent an unnamed producer a cow tongue wrapped in a Tiffany’s box after learning he sexually assaulted her friend.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Apparently, Carrie Fisher wasn’t afraid to take matters into her own hands when it came to getting even.

Heather Ross, a longtime friend of the late “Star Wars” actress, opened up to a Tucson, Ariz., radio station about her own experiences with sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood following allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein.

Ross told the station about in incident in which a producer (not Weinstein) picked her up to take her to dinner, but pulled the car over and climbed on top of her, pinning her to the seat.

She said that when she managed to get him off of her, he said, “You’ll never make a movie in my town and get the F out of my car.”

When Ross confided in Fisher, the actress decided to get revenge.

“About two weeks later, she sent me a message online, and she said, ‘I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios,’” Ross said.

“’I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow,’”

She continued, “I asked her what was inside and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood, with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!’”

Fisher’s actions definitely had an impact on Ross.

“It felt validating to know, Okay, first of all, this woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend. That’s who she was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face,” Ross said.

Fisher passed away on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles. She was 60 years old.

