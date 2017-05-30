Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Singer Celine Dion is pictured here with her now-deceased husband Rene Angelil in Las Vegas in 2013. Dion reportedly spent as much as $20 million to build the estate, completing it in 2010 with Angelil.

By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Post

Superstar singer Celine Dion’s 5.7-acre oceanfront compound on Jupiter Island, Florida has sold for $28 million, far less than the $72.5 million price tag Dion was asking when she first put it on the market in August 2013, according to the deed recorded Friday.

The recorded sales price is also about $10 million less than the $38.5 million price tag last attached to the estate, according to the property.

The estate, which has s 415 feet of beachfront, is located in the tony town near Hobe Sound and boasts water slides, a main house and several other buildings. The property is said to have sold with most of its furnishings and contents.

The buyer is the Jupiter Island Trust, according to the deed recorded by the Martin County Clerk’s Office. An American who will use it as a vacation residence is reportedly behind the trust, according to one of the real estate agents involved in the deal.

