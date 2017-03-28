Chance the Rapper seeks intern, Twitter responds

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 18: Chance The Rapper attends the 2017 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter Monday to let fans know he could use the help of an intern.

>> Read more trending news

He said he is looking for “someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals” and later clarified that he’s seeking someone to fulfill a job.

I'm looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

I know "intern" has a negative connotation but the job I'm looking to fill doesn't really have an official title yet. But it is a "job". — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

The Chicago rapper then told Twitter users to pitch themselves to him.

Nearly 3,000 people responded.

Some uploaded their resumes, while others explained important accomplishments. Others sent eager gifs.

When asked if there was a hard deadline for “applying,” the 23-year-musician said there wasn’t one because he is “trying to find someone specific.”

Chance donated $1 million to public schools in Chicago earlier this month after meeting with Chicago Gov. Bruce Rauner. The two met to discuss funding for public schools in the city. Chance expressed disappointment and said he got “a lot of vague answers” from Rauner.