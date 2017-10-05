"Fixer Upper" Stars Respond To Rumors About Why Show Is Ending

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

After reports surfaced last week suggesting “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines were selling their famous Waco, Texas, farmhouse, the couple is now clarifying those rumors.

“Any report that Chip and Joanna have sold their farmhouse is completely untrue,” Brock Murphy, Magnolia Market’s Director of PR, said. Magnolia Market is the Gaineses home decor store.

“They have not sold their home, and they do not have any plans to do so. The Gaines recently moved their property line to match their fence line — this is not uncommon and is a matter of public record — which is likely what triggered this false report.”

Joanna also tweeted out confirmation that they’re keeping their beloved home, saying, “We love this place. It’s home, which means more to us than anything! Remember, if it didn’t come directly from us it’s probably NOT true.”

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the couple isn’t letting go of their instantly recognizable house anytime soon. Unfortunately for the Gaineses, however, this is just one of many rumors surrounding them since announcing the end of their hit show.

“There’s so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I’m leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing, and Chip didn’t even know about it. That was just a big rumor,” Joanna said. “That our marriage is on the rocks…I was pregnant. It’s funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, ‘I guess people can just make stuff up.'”

