Posted: June 02, 2017

Chloe Grace Moretz apologizes for film promo accused of body shaming

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz apologized after promotional material released for her upcoming animated film was accused of body shaming women.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Moretz, 20, said she talked to producers for the film “Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs about a billboard that appeared last week at the Cannes Film Festival.

The ad showed a tall, thin woman in red heels standing next to a shorter, heavier version of herself holding her heels, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The tagline promoted a Snow White who was no longer beautiful, according to the newspaper.

Social media users criticized the ad Wednesday and Moretz apologized, saying she stands behind the film's script. She said the film held a powerful message for young women.

The film's company, South Korea-based Locus Creative Studios, did not immediately return an email seeking comment, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

