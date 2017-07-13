Paul Redmond/WireImage

Musician Chris Cornell is pictured here during a performance at the Hollywood Tower in 2013. Fans are outraged over the publishing of photos of the scene of Cornell’s suicide in Detroit in May by TMZ and other tabloid outlets.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Fans of musician Chris Cornell think this may have crossed a line.

On Wednesday, TMZ shared graphic images of the scene of Cornell’s suicide, and the photos did not go over well with his fans.

Pictures from the Detroit hotel room the night the musician died show some of his belongings, including the exercise apparatus he used to end his life.

There were also three prescription bottles for prednisone (anti-inflammatory), omeprazole (antacid) and lorazepam (anti-anxiety) in the hotel room.

Some of the outraged Twitter comments slamming the tabloid for sharing such sensitive and graphic images included, “Shame on @tmz @DailyMail and every other news outlet who published the photos from Chris Cornell's suicide. Despicable on so many levels.”

Another user wrote, “Not cool! Does this really need to be seen by anyone? Very disrespectful to Chris Cornell & his family! Shame on you!”

Amy Edwards tweeted, “You should be ashamed of yourself TMZ. You have no respect for whatsoever, not even the dead.”

Cornell died after a concert in Detroit in May. He was 52 years old.

After his death, his widow Vicky Cornell opened up about his final moments.

“He didn’t want to die,” she said, alluding to his past issues with substance abuse. She also said he was sober over the last few years.

“If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this.”